Davis Rea LTD. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.20. 1,639,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,980. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.76.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

