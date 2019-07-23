Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $5.89 Million in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for approximately 5.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 1,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

PSQ traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 990,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $37.22.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.