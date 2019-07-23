Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 219,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,920,000 after buying an additional 1,383,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after buying an additional 86,609 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 738,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

