Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $57,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $950,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,322.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 1,609,796 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $46,603,594.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.33.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

