Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 9,900 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 5,804,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

