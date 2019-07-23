Destination Wealth Management Invests $37,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. 248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,678. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

