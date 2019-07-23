Destination Wealth Management Sells 185 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after acquiring an additional 150,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,289,000 after acquiring an additional 515,587 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 805,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,791,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,414 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,442. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $136.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.