Deutsche Bank Analysts Give E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) a $52.00 Price Target

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) has been assigned a $52.00 price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s current price.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

ETFC stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. 3,604,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2,834.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

