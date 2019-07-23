Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.29. Digirad shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Digirad alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $23.91 million for the quarter.

In other Digirad news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 644,152 shares in the company, valued at $425,140.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 158,538 shares of company stock worth $103,800. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.49% of Digirad at the end of the most recent quarter.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.