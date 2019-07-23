DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

DLR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $125.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,970.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,128. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.