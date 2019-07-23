Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,217,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after buying an additional 1,243,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,743,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,295,000 after buying an additional 1,595,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,746,000 after buying an additional 441,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,122,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,363,000 after buying an additional 211,507 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 3,452,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,356. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

