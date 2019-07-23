Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 149.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 93.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,172. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.