Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.06

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and traded as low as $28.06. Discovery Inc Series C shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 143,028 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 73.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,544 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,890,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,982 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $112,101,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

