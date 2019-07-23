DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.08% of Ctrip.Com International worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

CTRP stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. 5,866,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRP shares. Mizuho upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie set a $325.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

