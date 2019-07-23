DNB Asset Management AS Sells 8,023 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,213,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,339,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,221,000 after purchasing an additional 330,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,484,000 after purchasing an additional 80,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,635,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.55.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.42. The stock had a trading volume of 795,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $243.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,028. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

