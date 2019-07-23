DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $58,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $178.09. 19,024,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,360,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $198.35. The company has a market capitalization of $440.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TH Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of eHealth to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

