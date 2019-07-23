Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 231 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 2.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,961,000 after buying an additional 449,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,025,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 360,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.14. 321,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.82 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,734.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $321,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

