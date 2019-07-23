Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $9.22 on Tuesday, hitting $493.46. The company had a trading volume of 283,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,886. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $502.67. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.94.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.38, for a total value of $4,673,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,358,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.89, for a total transaction of $7,975,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $30,135,018. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.27.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

