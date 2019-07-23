Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,502 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 206.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.18.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,733 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $428,847.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at $71,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,599 shares of company stock worth $1,385,314. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.28. 2,794,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,627. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

