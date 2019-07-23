Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 26,043 Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,043 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the first quarter worth $345,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 1,653.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 236,682 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 114,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,828. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

