Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $2.76 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 241.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,433. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 618,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

