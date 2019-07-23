Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Holdings Trimmed by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $49,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,515,000 after acquiring an additional 378,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,003,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4,068.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In related news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,631,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 648,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $224.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

