Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,596,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,679,000 after purchasing an additional 804,760 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $483,820,000 after purchasing an additional 334,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,867 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $314,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $258,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,943,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $296,031,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Mandom in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.14.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.97. The stock had a trading volume of 901,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,978. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $193.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

