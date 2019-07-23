Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $51.28 Million Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,140 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $51,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,344,000 after purchasing an additional 856,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,907,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,580,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. 2,711,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

