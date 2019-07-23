Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Kansas City Southern worth $28,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,827. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $116,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 11,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $1,449,440.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

