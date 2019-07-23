Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $81,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Danaher by 12.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,472,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $142.51. 2,825,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $247,771.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 22,738 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $2,976,176.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,972 shares of company stock worth $79,807,357 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.