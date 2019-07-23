Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 104,017 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,302 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 104,017 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $228,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,168 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,408. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

