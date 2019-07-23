Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 113,322 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,322 shares during the quarter. United Continental makes up 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of United Continental worth $71,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $86,113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 9,745.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,604,000 after buying an additional 528,592 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 708.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 523,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,358,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $31,740,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,427,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,659,000 after buying an additional 353,196 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.93. 1,888,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

