Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given a $114.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $114.00 target price on Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.76.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.11. 1,213,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35. Dover has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $103.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. Dover’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Dover by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Dover by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dover by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.