Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Set at $94.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price objective on Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup set a $113.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.76.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. Dover has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $103.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

