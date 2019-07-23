ECC (ECC) Trading Down 41.8% Over Last Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 33.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. ECC has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $3,575.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. One ECC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00037603 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00125214 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006006 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004063 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055118 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000569 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

