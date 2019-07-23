Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.75. Eckoh shares last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 89,538 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 million and a PE ratio of 123.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eckoh’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

In other Eckoh news, insider Christopher Humphrey acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,413.82).

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

