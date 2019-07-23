EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 822 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,960 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 87.4% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,823,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $178.09. 19,024,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,360,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.93. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $198.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.