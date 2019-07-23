EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 19,966 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 198.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $593,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,097 shares of company stock worth $1,021,646. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. 1,109,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,292. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.