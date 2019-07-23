EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.55.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.42. 795,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $243.94. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $1,266,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares in the company, valued at $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,312 shares of company stock worth $4,593,028. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

