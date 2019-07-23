EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.08. 1,976,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,789. The company has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.17. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

