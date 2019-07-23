EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. 5,919,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $756,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 683,752 shares of company stock valued at $16,541,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

