EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 2,369 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,568 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,742,000 after buying an additional 136,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after buying an additional 851,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,735,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,146,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,166 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,277,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,120. The company has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis from C$2.40 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Snap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,191,274.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,714 shares of company stock worth $19,911,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

