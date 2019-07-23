EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 575 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Illumina by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $3,020,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,776 shares in the company, valued at $26,209,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.77, for a total value of $38,659.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,972.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,291 shares of company stock worth $22,479,634 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.69.

Illumina stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,944. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.62 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

