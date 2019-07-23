eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at First Analysis

First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on eHealth to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $87.49 on Friday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.83.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.49. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $90,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

