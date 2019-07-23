Eii Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 2.6% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ventas by 59.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,559. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

