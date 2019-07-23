Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,954,000 after acquiring an additional 492,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,231. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

