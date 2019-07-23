Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $361,000 Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $35,964,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 113,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 38.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 1,359,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,984. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $136.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.