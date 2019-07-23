Eii Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,830 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,204,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,614,000 after buying an additional 589,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,619,000 after buying an additional 358,290 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,708,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,908,000 after buying an additional 908,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $72,158,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 606,725 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. 871,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 89.47%. The firm had revenue of $230.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $312,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

