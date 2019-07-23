Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ELD opened at C$10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.48. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.43.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$151.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

