Electroneum Price Tops $0.0050 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $48.77 million and $172,758.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, TradeOgre and Cryptomate. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,745,139,463 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Liquid and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.