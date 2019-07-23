Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 3,639 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 141.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,899,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,142. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $115.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

