ELM Advisors LLC Has $15.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 10.4% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. 1,545,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,666. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.