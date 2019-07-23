ELM Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 69,157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,768 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,325,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,712,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,786 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,734,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $44.05.

