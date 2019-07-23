Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,267 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.86. 5,734,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,815,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

